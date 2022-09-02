Did Pakistani Universities Ban Girls From Addressing Boys as Brothers?

Notifications from a couple of universities are going viral on different social media platforms, claiming that female students have been banned from addressing their male counterparts as ‘Bhai’ (Brother).

According to notifications purportedly issued by the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, female students are required to address male students by their names.

However, the notifications have turned out to be fake as both universities have categorically denounced issuing such notifications when contacted by ProPakistani.

Speaking exclusively with ProPakistan, a spokesperson for NUML said that a Facebook page named ‘Daily Bol’ is the source of such spurious developments that often go viral on social media platforms.

NUML has decided to take action against the admins of the Facebook page and all of those involved in bringing disrepute to NUML and other higher education institutes in the country.

In this regard, NUML will also approach the Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to officially file a complaint against the Facebook page’s admins.