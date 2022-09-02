Little Shoe Polisher Wins Hearts by Donating Regularly for Flood Victims [Video]

A video has gone viral over the internet in which a young shoe polisher is seen donating a portion of his daily wage at a donation camp for flood-affected people.

In the video, the boy can be seen taking money out of his pocket and putting it in the donation box. His generosity is rewarded with a hug from one of the volunteers at the camp.

جوتے پالش کرنے والا یہ ننھا سا بچہ مسلسل پانچ روز سے الخدمت فلڈ ریلیف کیمپ میں سیلاب زدگان کے لیے پیسے جمع کروا کرجارہا ہے۔ پرسوں اس بچے کے پاس پیسے نہیں تھے تو پہلے بچے نے جوتے پالش کیے اور 60 میں سے تیس روپے عطیہ کرگیا۔

📍Location: Thokar Niaz Baig (Alkhidmat Relief Camp) pic.twitter.com/IjxrpWdLwj — Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) September 1, 2022

The Alkhidmat Foundation tweeted the video and said that the shoe polisher has been donating to the flood relief camp at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore for the last five days. It added that he did not have any money to donate the day before yesterday, so he polished some shoes and contributed Rs. 30 of the Rs. 60 he had earned.

Similarly, another video also went viral that showed a number of stranded people being rescued over a raging river in Swat using a man-made pulley.

Wajid Ali, a resident of Bahrain, Swat, reportedly saved hundreds of stranded people by creating a pulley (similar to a chairlift) and then a bridge with the help of others to move trapped people to the safer side of the town.

His efforts were commended on social media and also he was also commended on national television.