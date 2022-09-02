Mohammad Rizwan Reaches Huge T20 Milestone Against Hong Kong

Mohammad Rizwan hit an unbeaten fifty against Hong Kong to reach 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. The renowned batter is Pakistan’s only seventh player to reach the milestone.

In Pakistan’s second game of the Asia Cup 2022, the wicket-keeper batter smashed a half-century against Hong Kong. With this, the star batter has now scored 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. In his 160 innings of international and domestic T20 cricket, Mohammad Rizwan has scored 5,030 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan now has 1,783 runs in international cricket at an average of 52.44.

He was also named ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2021 for his amazing batting performance.