Religious Ministry Exposes Islamabad Police Officers Performing Multiple Hajj for Free

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has informed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police of its discovery of a group of officers who have taken multiple Hajj pilgrimages for free, reported The News.

The officers who have been selected eight times each in the ICT’s Haj Mission include Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nazar Muhammad Qureshi, and Inspector Muhammad Iqbal.

Similarly, Sub-Inspector (SI) Muhammad Ramzan and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hakim Ali have been selected six times while SI Safdar Hussain and Inspector Kafayat Ullah have been selected five and four times respectively.

The Ministry has also stated in a letter that every time the ICT Police was told to nominate officers for the Hajj Mission, it would forward the same names multiple times. It added that ICT Police would send the list of selected officers even before being asked for it.

The revelation has caused a stir among the ICT Police’s leadership and the Inspector-General (IG) ICT Police has taken notice of the situation.

Subsequently, the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) has declared that the aforementioned officers’ names are not to be included in the ‘Hajj Moavineen’ list from now on and other officers should be given the opportunity instead.