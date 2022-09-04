“I Am Not Buying it”: Wasim Akram Bashes Rizwan for Sluggish Batting

Wasim Akram came down hard on Mohammad Rizwan for sluggish batting despite being the top scorer of the match against Hong Kong.

Pakistan overpowered Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022 as Mohammad Rizwan was declared Man of the Match for his 78 off 57 deliveries.

Although the wicket-keeper batter started off slowly, he later ended up as the highest scorer of the match. While his innings was termed crucial by many, the former skipper and commentator, Wasim Akram, was not impressed.

In the post-match review, Wasim Akram said, “If you have got tired during the match then try to hit some boundaries and get out. Let the new legs in. You had Asif, Iftikhar, Nawaz, and Shadab to go. There is bat till number eight or nine, so what’s the point of staying not out in this format at 78? I am not buying it, I am sorry.”

Much as I love Rizwan, gotta agree with Wasim Bhai on this pic.twitter.com/FrK5sD53uh — Brashna Kasi (@Brashnaa) September 2, 2022

Pakistan’s top order is often criticized for adopting a conservative approach in the powerplay which seems against the fiery nature of T20 cricket.