All You Need to Know About HEC’s Huawei Seeds for the Future Program 2022

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Huawei Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd. Pakistan have announced Huawei Seeds for the Future Program 2022 for potential Pakistani undergraduate students.

Both HEC and Huawei have planned to organize an eight-day online training program for 30 to 40 Pakistani students in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) from 26 September onward, due to COVID-19.

The selected candidates will acquire progressive knowledge (5G, Cloud, AI, etc.) about the ICT developed by Huawei’s headquarters and will also indulge in virtual cross-cultural communication.

They will also receive Huawei’s certification, souvenirs, smartphones, and smartwatches based on their performance and participation. However, students who have already taken this program will not be considered this year.

Note that 130 students were selected from different universities in Pakistan by HEC over the last seven years and 55 of them were sent by Huawei to China for a two-week training on culture and advanced ICT skills.

Here is all you need to know about Huawei Seeds for the Future Program 2022:

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Pakistani/Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals and permanent residents.

Dual nationality holders are ineligible to apply.

Applicants must be majoring in disciplines/subjects such as ICT, Computer Science, Information Technology (IT), Business Informatics, Multimedia, and Digital Arts, Software Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Electrical Communication Engineering, Telecom Engineering, Electronics Engineering, etc.

Students who have already completed this training in previous years are ineligible to apply.

Selection Criteria

Applicants will be selected if they are/have:

Currently enrolled in the final year of ICT-related undergraduate degrees (four years program only with six, seven, and eight semesters), with a minimum CGPA of 3.5 out of 4.

Completed four years of undergraduate studies in ICT-related degrees, with a minimum CGPA of 3.5 out of 4 since summer 2021.

Less than 24 years old on the closing date of application.

Excellent academic acumen and speak English fluently.

A strong interest in Information Communication & Technology and related fields.

Personal computer equipment and a fast internet connection.

Furthermore,

The selected students must be available during online training sessions (from 26 September 2022 for a week).

The final selection will be based on academic excellence and the federal government’s quota policy.

Selected candidates will not be able to withdraw after the final award.

How to Apply

Interested people can apply on the HEC’s online application portal.

Candidates must follow the instructions, fill out the application completely, and then submit it.

Other Details

The HEC reserves the right to interview the initially shortlisted candidates.

Incomplete or saved applications on the HEC online portal will be rejected.

The recommendations of the nominating agency (the HEC) will be final and binding.

Hard copies of the documents are not required.

Deadline

The deadline to apply for the program is 18 September 2022.

Contact Details

Candidates are advised to contact [email protected] or 051-90808087 for more details.