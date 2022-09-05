Punjab to Reduce Syllabus for Classes 1 to 10

The Punjab government is considering reducing the syllabus of classes 1 to 10 on account of the delayed commencement of the current academic year in schools.

According to sources, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) has already started working on decreasing the syllabus by 20% for all classes from 1 to matric.

ALSO READ Federal Board to Announce Intermediate Results Tomorrow

SED Punjab will make the final decision after taking all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) into confidence and an official announcement will be made in due course.

On the other hand, students and their parents have lauded the decision of the provincial government, claiming that the students would have been overburdened if the syllabus wasn’t reduced.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Punjab government is considering introducing a law to regulate private schools. In this regard, SED Punjab has already forwarded a summary to the provincial cabinet.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt to Regulate Private Schools With New Law

After receiving approval, a draft bill based on the summary will be introduced in the Punjab Assembly. If approved, Punjab Private Educational Institutions Authority will be established.

The authority will be responsible for looking after the matters of private educational institutes, including regulating the fees and payment structure to facilitate the parents and students.