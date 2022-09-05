Anti-Street Crime Biker Squad to Tackle Rising Crime Rate in Karachi

Karachi’s Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Javed Alam Odho, has called for the deployment of a motorbike-mounted anti-street crime squad in the metropolis.

As per the details, the squad will have around 100 motorbikes that will be used to curtail the port city’s increasing street crime.

AIGP Odho also stated that all the concerned officers and investigation units will conduct raids to reduce street crimes in the city. Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) will supervise the collection of CCTV footage of street crime scenes at different locations.

Karachi has had a noticeable surge in street crimes. A resident of Liaquatabad Number 2 area was reportedly killed by gunmen after he resisted a mugging. Similarly, a citizen was injured while resisting a mugging near Landhi’s Murtaza Chowrangi, and another person was seriously injured after being shot by a thief near Qasba Colony’s MPR area today.

Muggers also snatched a motorbike from police officers at Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Karachi on 17 August. The police stated that the motorbike is the property of the government and affirmed that the thieves would soon be tracked down.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, had briefed Sindh’s Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah, about Karachi’s growing crime rate last month. He informed the latter that around 86 mobile theft crimes had occurred in July and 26 in June. The police had also recorded 3,849 motorbike snatching incidents in July and 4,195 in June, he added.