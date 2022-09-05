Barmy Army Faces the Music for Rating Ashes Above Pakistan-India Rivalry

England cricket’s official fan group, ‘Barmy Army’ faced the backlash of cricketing fans in the sub-continent after they undermined the Pakistan-India rivalry by stating that the ‘Ashes’ is bigger than the matches between the two arch-rivals.

Barmy Army took to Twitter to troll the Pakistani and Indian fans after their epic clash in the 2022 Asia Cup last night. Barmy Army’s post went viral on the popular social media platform as they faced a strong retaliation from the cricketing fraternity in the two countries.

The fans from both countries criticized Barmy Army for the tweet as they stated that the cricket followers in both countries are much more than the rest of the cricket-playing nations combined. Few fans jokingly commended the Barmy Army’s efforts of uniting people from the neighboring countries under their tweet.

let’s have a look at some of the best reactions:

Viewership of match b/w India vs Pakistan is more than entire population of Britain and Australia https://t.co/eg4wULpIUF — The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) September 4, 2022

ashes can never ever come close to hype that pak v ind has, NEVER. https://t.co/BvaYWhBSv1 — zehra (@allaboutcrick74) September 4, 2022

When did you guys last Win the Ashes again? https://t.co/hlWt3DO8vb — Hass (@GokboruWolf) September 4, 2022

we ain't looking for white validation so duck off https://t.co/vDcDKEVq06 — AB (@ab_panday) September 5, 2022

If I was an England fan, with the Ashes record Eng has, I'd downplay the Ashes if anything 😅 #INDvPAK https://t.co/zqFbIyt2lv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 5, 2022

Finally India & Pakistan United in Something https://t.co/hjxzRbblu6 — ' (@ashMSDIAN7) September 4, 2022

What politicians of both countries haven’t been able to achieve in 75 years – yet these wonderful chaps have managed to unite Pakistan and India fans with one tweet, Diplomacy works in mysterious ways 😂 https://t.co/Q6khWHBnOr — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) September 5, 2022

quotes and replies on this tweet > ashes https://t.co/fzRiFqP0m3 — Anas Tipu. (@teepusahab) September 4, 2022

Pakistan came out on top in the high-octane clash as they defeated its arch-rivals by chasing down a target of 182 with 5 wickets in hand. This was the second encounter between the two sides in the ongoing competition. Earlier, India had clinched a sensational win as they won the first match by 5 wickets.

There is a potential for the two sides to meet once again in the tournament if they manage to qualify for the final. Pakistan needs to win at least one of its remaining two matches to almost book its place in the final while India needs to win its remaining two matches by a fair margin to make it to the final.