K-12 Content to be Aired on TV and Digital Channels

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) signed three contracts with Knowledge Platform (a leading consortium of four other education technology vendors — Orenda (Taleemabad), SABAQ (Muse), Learning Pitch, and NearPeer) to make K-12 content available across the country through both television and digital channels.

The initiative builds on the success of Tele School during the Coronavirus pandemic, during which educational content (provided by education technology vendors on a Pakistan Television Channel sponsored by MoFEPT) was viewed by over 7 million students.

ALSO READ Federal Board Announces Intermediate Part-I Annual Exams Results

The content for the television and digital learning program will be provided by a consortium of ed-tech companies led by Knowledge Platform. For Grades ECE-5, Knowledge Platform, SABAQ (Muse) and Orenda (Taleemabad) will provide content for Math, Science, English, and Urdu.

For Grades 6-8, Knowledge Platform, Orenda (Taleemabad), and NearPeer will provide content for English, Math, and Science.

For Grades 9-12, Knowledge Platform, Learning Pitch, and NearPeer will provide content for Math, English, Urdu, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Pakistan Studies.

The companies will license their content for ECD through K-12 to the government, and it will be disseminated via Tele School and digital channels to facilitate learning for over 50,000,000 students across the country. In addition, the consortia will conduct community engagement pilots and research to improve learning outcomes and establish scalable use cases. An accelerated learning program will also be made available for out-of-school children who have dropped out after the completion of their primary education.

Speaking at the occasion, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Additional Secretary MOFEPT said, “Utilization of digital content in the education sector in Pakistan will provide students of every stratum, the access to additional and useful learning methods which make education expedient. It is also important to mention that the use of this content will provide students and institutions in even the most far-flung areas with multiple avenues of knowledge. Moreover, this initiative will go a long way in imparting traits of critical thinking and innovation among students in every nook and corner of the country.”