Here are the Complete FBISE’s HSSC Part-I Annual Exams Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the intermediate part-I first annual examinations earlier today.

Top-performing students from all academic groups received their DMCs from the chief guest during an official ceremony held at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

Although the results have been declared, students are unable to view their results because most of the servers of FBISE’s website are down.

However, they can view their results directly from the official gazette which is attached below.

The students can also check their results by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. They can also call FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE has also sent the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.