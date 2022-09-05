Federal Board Announces Intermediate Part-I Annual Exams Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part-I first annual exams.

The official result announcement ceremony was held at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad earlier today where top performers from each academic group received DMCs from the chief guest.

The rest of the students can view their results in a number of ways. The first is FBISE’s official website. Another method to check the result is by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third method is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE will also send the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.

Last week, the FBISE announced the results of the HSSC part II first annual exams. Female students dominated the results, securing 13 out of 18 top positions across five academic groups.

According to the official result gazette, 75,368 candidates enrolled and 74,078 appeared in HSSC part II exams this year. 61,741 students passed the exams while 12,293 failed. The pass percentage of the exams turned out to be 83.35%.