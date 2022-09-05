Man Arrested for Impersonating a Supreme Court Judge

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) in Islamabad arrested a man yesterday for posing as a Supreme Court (SC) judge.

A spokesperson for the FIA revealed that the CCW had received several complaints against the suspect, Syed Faiz Ali, for scamming government officials and commoners.

The spokesperson added that a team of specialists was assembled to track Ali down and arrest him on the basis of irrefutable evidence. The team apprehended him using scientific evidence and important documents that were recovered from his possession.

Subsequently, Ali has been charged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), while further investigation is underway.

In similar news, the authorities found a fake Twitter account of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, an SC judge, last month. This prompted the top court to issue an official clarification that Justice Shah had not been not using Twitter or other social media accounts.

Additionally, reports of a Twitter account of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, surfaced and were found to be inaccurate. Following them, the former CJP’s Secretary stated that he had never had Twitter or Facebook accounts, and the fake account was reported to Twitter by the CCW.