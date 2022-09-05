PM Announces Cash Reward for Workers Who Restored Flood-Affected Bridge in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to award Rs. 5 million to the engineers and workers who rebuilt the Pinjra Bridge in only eight hours in Bibi Nani, a town between Quetta and Sibi in Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz surveyed the flood-affected areas of Balochistan along with Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenzjo, Federal Minister of Communications, Maulana Asad Mehmood, and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Khurram Agha.

During his visit, he evaluated the destroyed Pinjra Bridge and was briefed about flood damages and rehabilitation operations including the restoration of flood-affected arteries and railway infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz lauded the engineers and workers who completed the bridge within eight hours and announced a reward of Rs. 5 million for all the workers involved, in which Rs. 3 million will be given by the federal government and the remaining Rs. 2 million by the Balochistan government.

یہاں کام کرنے والے مزدوروں کے لیے 50 لاکھ روپے کا اعلان کرتا ہوں.تاکہ ایک مثال قائم ہو کہ مشکل وقت میں ان مزدوروں نے کس طرح دن رات کام کیا ہے ان سب کو حوصلہ افزائی کی ضرورت ہے.وزیراعظم شہبازشریف pic.twitter.com/q86CENWJsQ — PML(N) (@pmln_org) September 4, 2022

ALSO READ Pakistan Set to Seek Aid from IMF as Flood Damage Mounts

He stated that the entire administration worked courageously to reopen the bridge for traffic and they deserve admiration for it.

He further detailed that efforts are being made to rebuild highways, and hinted at returning to Balochistan in a few days.