Nokia PureBook Fold and PureBook Pro Launched

This year’s IFA 2022 event was home to a number of notable announcements, one of which was Nokia’s new laptop launch. The announcement included three laptops, PureBook Fold, PureBook Pro, and PureBook Lite.

ALSO READ Nokia Launches Its Most Eco Friendly Phones to Date

PureBook “Fold” shouldn’t be confused with foldable screen laptops like Asus’s ZenBook 17 Fold, as it is simply a 2-in-1 convertible that can flip backward to become a tablet. The PureBook Pro, on the other hand, is a conventional laptop, but with more powerful specifications.

The Fold laptop shares a few of its features with the PureBook Lite. They both have 14-inch IPS LCD panels with 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. They also have the same Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, but only the PureBook Fold has a touchscreen to complete its tablet functionality. The PureBook Pro has an aluminum frame, while the Fold and Lite versions have a plastic frame and no backlighting on the keyboard.

The PureBook Pro has a bigger 15.6-inch screen, but it has the same 1080p IPS LCD panel without touchscreen support. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 1220P, which is one of the cheaper processors in the lineup, allowing Nokia to keep the laptop’s price down. The Fold and Lite laptops have 128 GB SSDs, while the PureBook Pro starts with 512 GB SSD. All models have 8 GB RAM and a fingerprint scanner for added security.

The 15.6-inch laptop also has a bigger 57Wh battery with 65W charging, while the smaller laptops are limited to a 38Wh cell with 44W charging. The 14-inch siblings can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, while the 15.6-inch model can go for 10 hours. They all have 2 USB-C 3.2 ports, 1 USB-A 3.2 port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Price and availability details are still under wraps, but all three will boot Windows 11 out of the box and will not be too expensive given their specifications.