Shadab Khan Defends Fakhar Zaman Despite Poor Show Against India

Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman, scored fifty against Hong Kong in the group stage match but failed to impress his fans in both matches against India in the Asia Cup 2022, scoring 10 and 15, respectively.

However, following Pakistan’s five-wicket win against India in the super four stages, all-rounder, Shadab Khan, defended him, saying that Fakhar is a match-winning player for Pakistan, but that yesterday was not his day.

The all-rounder who is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament wrote on his Twitter account, “He will be a match-winner in the future. This is cricket; we win as a team, and we lose as a team.”

The left-hander, who scored a hundred against India in the Champions Trophy final in 2017, also misfielded twice to give away extra eight runs to the opposition team in the last over of Haris Rauf.

The stylish leg-break spinner, who took the wicket of KL Rahul and Pant at the crucial stage of the match further added, “There are good days and then there are bad days in cricket. As a team, all of us try our best.”

It is worth noting that Pakistan will play two more matches in the Super 4s stages, one against Afghanistan on September 7 and then against Sri Lanka on September 9, with the top two teams advancing to the final.