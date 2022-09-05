Young Aitzaz Habib Keen to Play Cricket for Pakistan National Team [Interview]

The second edition of the Kashmir Premier League concluded recently which identified young talented players who can make their way to the Pakistan national team in a year or two, and Aitzaz Habib Khan is one of them.

Aitzaz is one of the emerging players who can be developed as a fast bowling all-rounder for the national team. He played for Bagh Stallion in the KPL 2 and is currently on tour with the Lahore Qalandars in Namibia.

Following the second edition of KPL, ProPakistani conducted an exclusive interview with Aitzaz Habib Khan to gain insight into his KPL experience, his cricket journey, and the idols he followed to get to where he is now.

Speaking about his experience in KPL, the all-rounder said, “KPL gives young players the chance to share dress room with seasoned and veteran players. We enjoyed playing with senior players, and it was a learning experience.”

While answering a question regarding exclusion from the playing XI this season, he added, “Yes, I did not get to play, but this was my first experience in franchise cricket, and I learned a lot from the coaches and senior players.”

When the Bagh Stallion all-rounder was asked about his favorite cricketer, Aitzaz, said, “For me, every player is favorite, but I follow former England batter, Kevin Pietersen.”

He also discussed his tour to Namibia, saying, “We have been preparing at High-Performance Center for two months, which has boosted me a lot and given me confidence, and I am looking forward to displaying good performance.”

The Mardan-born youngster said, “I want to become the best all-around player in the world and to represent Pakistan internationally. It demands hard work, and I hope to succeed by working hard.”