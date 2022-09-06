Japan Plans Emergency Grant of $7 Million for Flood Relief Activities in Pakistan

The Japanese government is planning to provide emergency assistance worth $7 million to Pakistan in response to the devastating flooding across the country.

This was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, HAYASHI Yoshimasa, in an official statement.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro, also reaffirmed his commitment to support Pakistan. He assured the government that Japan is ready to support Pakistan in these tough times. He said that Japan will extend its assistance under the “2022 Floods Response Plan” while ensuring collective and coordinated actions to respond to this emergency.

The ambassador added that Japan will provide support for the emergency needs, including health, food and nutrition, water and sanitation, and shelters, in close partnership with United Nations (UN) agencies.

Japan has already provided tents and plastic sheets as emergency relief goods under the umbrella of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). These items are currently being provided to the flood affectees.