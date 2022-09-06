Naran and Kaghan’s Hotel Owners Offer Huge Discounts to Attract Tourists After Floods

Hotel owners in Kaghan Valley, Mansehra, have announced discounts on rooms, four-wheel transport, meals, and other amenities to attract tourists’ attention after the raging floods wreaked havoc in the country.

The President of the Hotels Association Naran/Kaghan, Seth Matiullah, gave a briefing at a press conference that was also attended by hotel owners in Naran on Monday and expressed his grief for the devastation caused by the floods in Swat and the rest of the country.

He also urged people to visit the valley because businesses were operating normally again.

“As a goodwill gesture, we invite the people to visit Kaghan valley to help them come out of the trauma,” Matiullah remarked.

He also stated that the hotels in the nearby Manoor Valley were washed away by the floods, however, the Kaghan Valley remained safe.

Matiullah revealed that the traffic is open between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan through the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhand road but the trauma of recent floods is preventing tourists from returning to the valley.

Furthermore, he announced a 50 percent discount on hotel rooms and a 20 percent discount on four-wheelers, and restaurant meals.

The Chairman of the Hotels Association, Hussain Deen, confirmed that the roads to Saif-ul-Maluk Lake, Dudipatsar, Lulusar, and other spots are open for tourists as usual. He also spoke about Swat’s hotels being washed away and affirmed that business in Kaghan Valley is operating normally.