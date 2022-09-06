Lahore Qalandars Lose to Lions in a Thrilling Namibia T20 Final

Lions defeated Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars, by five wickets in the final of the inaugural edition of the Global T20 in Windhoek, Namibia, on Monday.

The Qalandars posted a big total of 185 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets, with Ahsan Hafeez scoring 71 off 42 balls, while Hamza Nazir and Mirza Baig scored 22 and 17 respectively.

Lions chased down the total in the final over, with Reeza Hendricks scoring 94 off 59 while Bjorn Fortuin and Evan Jones added 26 and 20 respectively. Usman Khalid was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 for 29 in four overs.

Lahore Qalandars have sent players selected through the recently conducted talent hunt program to Namibia to compete in the Global T20, along with the South African domestic side, Lions, and a team from Namibia, Richelieu Eagles.

The selected players received two months of training at the Qalandars High-Performance Center in Lahore under the guidance of the skilled coaching staff to get them ready for the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore Qalandars had managed to win two out of four league matches they played in the inaugural edition of the Global T20 league to book a spot in the final of the event.

Last month, four Namibian players including Picky YaFrance, Mauritius Ngupita, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, and Shaun Fouche visited Pakistan to participate in a two-week training camp in Lahore.

The inaugural Namibia Global T20 tournament was held in Windhoek, Namibia, from September 1 to 5, where each team faced each other twice in the tournament with Lions and Qalandars qualifying for the final.