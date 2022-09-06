Punjab Establishes Asia’s First Fish Library in Lahore

Punjab’s Department of Fisheries has established Asia’s largest and first-ever fish library in Lahore for people interested in researching fish farming.

The library houses more than 50,000 books on fish farming under one roof that provide information on suitable habitats and atmospheres for aquatic life.

International researchers frequently visit the library as well.

The library administrator stated that it has material on medical research, journals, and international research publications, with new ones added to it every two to three years.

He added that the books had been collected after several hectic years despite receiving minimum funds from the government’s development packages. The administration is also working on digitizing the library soon.

In related news last month, the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa washed away the major infrastructure in the Malakand Division, including a modern Trout Culture and Training Center in Madyan.

The Deputy Director (DD) of the Trout Culture and Training Center Swat, Jaffer Yahya, confirmed that the training center’s building in Madyan was destroyed by flood waters.

Over 200 trout farms were obliterated by the recent floods in Madyan, Utror, Chail, and Mankial and other areas of the Malakand Division, including Upper Dir, and Kohistan. Besides this, over 20 private fish farms and riverbank eateries in Chail were instantly inundated, resulting in losses worth millions of rupees.

The floods also devastated Malakand’s fish industry and a modern Trout Culture and Training Center.

Students from all over Pakistan used to visit the center to research various species of fish in Swat, including trout.

