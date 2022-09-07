HEC Invites Experts to Assess the Quality of Research in Pakistan

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani experts/reviewers to assess the quality of research under the Pakistan United Kingdom Education Gateway Program (PUKEGP).

The HEC and the British Council have collaborated on this initiative, which aims to establish and execute a policy framework for research evaluation known as the customized Research Excellence Framework (REF).

REF’s main purpose includes the enhancement of research productivity, developing benchmarks for quality research, and effectively communicating the impacts to stakeholders.

Here is all you need to know about the HEC’s latest initiative.

HEC is looking for individuals who are capable and willing to review/are experienced reviewers/or have worked on similar UK exercises called Research Assessment Exercise (RAE)/REF.

Responsibilities/Duties

Selected individuals will be required to:

Serve as experts for the development of REF.

Assist HEC in the design, delivery, and assessment of submissions made for REF.

Serve as Panel Chairs/Panel Experts to review the grant applications received against different calls.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must fulfill at least one of the below-mentioned eligibility criteria.

The candidate must be a faculty member of the public/private universities of Pakistan.

The candidate must be a member of any other local Research and Development (R&D) organization/industry, think tank, etc.

How to Apply

Candidates are advised to apply online through HEC’s portal for this initiative.

The candidates must submit their updated CVs with the online application as well.

Deadline

The last date to submit the applications is 4 October 2022.

Contact

In case of any query or further information, candidates can e-mail to info-r&[email protected] or [email protected]

Note: HEC will only contact the shortlisted candidates.