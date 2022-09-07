Qatar Investment Authority Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Airport Infrastructure

Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, the Chief of Asia-Pacific & Africa Investments at Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has shown keen interest in investment in different sectors in Pakistan, especially in energy, and airport infrastructure.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani held a virtual meeting with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday.

The finance minister highlighted the potential investment avenues available in Pakistan. He shared that the government is undertaking several structural reforms for facilitating foreign investment in Pakistan.

The minister welcomed the proposals of the Qatar investments Authority in various fields in Pakistan and assured them of full cooperation and facilitation for their investments in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that during his visit to Doha last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had held a meeting with the delegation of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

The prime minister invited the Qatari investors to invest in Pakistan’s energy, aviation, agriculture and livestock, maritime, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

During the meeting, the QIA delegation expressed its readiness to actively pursue investment opportunities in Pakistan.