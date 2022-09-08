Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Narrowing for Pakistan Due to Floods: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has said that Pakistan’s path to sustainable economic growth has become thinner due to the devastation caused by the flood. However, the incumbent government’s top priority is to sustain the path of economic growth.

He expressed these thoughts while meeting Counselor of the United State (US) Department of State Derek Chollet. US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome was also present on the occasion.

Miftah Ismail welcomed the delegation and shared about the mutual multi-dimensional ties between Pakistan and the US. He shared about the current overall macroeconomic outlook of the country and the administrative measures being undertaken by the incumbent government for dealing with these challenging times.

The minister further apprised the delegation that due to devastating floods in the country, the economy is going through hard times, as the agriculture sector and infrastructure has been damaged badly. He also shed a light on the progress of the World Bank’s programs in Pakistan namely RICE and PACE.

Derek Chollet appreciated the efforts of the finance minister in undertaking various hard measures for setting the economy of Pakistan on the trajectory of growth. He shared compassionate views over the hard times being faced by Pakistan due to floods in Pakistan. He also acknowledged and encouraged the efforts of the present government in Pakistan being undertaken for sustaining the growth during such demanding times.