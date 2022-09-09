AIIB Extends Financial Support and Cooperation to Pakistan

The Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) has extended financial support and cooperation to Pakistan as it plans rehabilitation following the devastation caused by the recent floods.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with a delegation of AIIB headed by DG Investment Supee Teravaninthom at the Finance Division today.

The minister apprised the delegation of the current budgetary and fiscal measures and the targeted revenue and development goals for growing and sustaining the economic infrastructure. The minister also apprised the delegation of the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan and their impact on the economy.

Teravaninthom appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the government for the social uplift of the masses. She highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and extended AIIB’s financial support and cooperation to Pakistan.