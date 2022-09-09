OGRA Notifies Slight Increase in Price of RLNG for SNGPL Consumers

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a slight increase in the price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for September.

However, RLNG price for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) consumers has seen a slight decrease.

As per an official notification issued by the regulator, the price of RLNG has been fixed at $16.9779 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for September for the consumers of SNGPL. The RLNG price during August stood at $16.9496 per mmBtu.

The RLNG price has been fixed at $17.4762 per mmBtu for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for September. In August, RLNG price stood at $17.4783 per mmBtu.

It is pertinent to mention here that the weighted average sale price does not include the general sales tax (GST).