Renowned MLB Coach Patrick Anderson Appointed Pakistan’s Baseball Coach

Patrick Anderson of St. Louis Cardinals has been named coach of the Pakistan baseball team by the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB).

PFB is committed to growing the sport of baseball in Pakistan. In this regard, top baseball coach, Patrick Anderson, has been appointed to assist the young team.

Patrick Anderson has over 25 years of experience directing NCAA Baseball as well as Minor League Baseball.

Patrick Anderson’s Minor League Baseball team, St Louis Cardinals, has won the World Series 11 times which makes him a great choice for the new team of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Federation Baseball hopes to use Patrick Anderson’s experience to help the emerging baseball team.