Big Changes Expected in Pakistan’s Playing XI Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan cricket team has successfully qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 final after defeating India and Afghanistan in thrilling Super 4s clashes and will face Sri Lanka in what is considered a dress rehearsal for the final.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green are expected to make two changes to their playing XI for today’s match, with Hasan Ali, and Usman Qadir replacing Mohammad Hasnain and Shadab Khan.

Hasan Ali was dropped from the 2022 Asia Cup squad but was called back after the team’s two key pacers, Shaheen Shah and Mohammad Wasim, were ruled out due to injury.

Despite injuries to the key pacers, the Babar Azam-led side bounced back in style defeating Hong Kong by a record margin of 155 runs and then defeating India and Afghanistan in thrilling finishes in the Super 4s.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka defeated India and Afghanistan in the Super 4s to advance to the final of the Asian showpiece event, which is set to take place on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Today’s clash will be an exciting one as both the Asian sides will play without any pressure but they will try their best to maintain their winning streak and get a psychological boost ahead of the final on September 11.

It is pertinent to mention here that it will be the first time in the last eight years that Pakistan will be playing Asia Cup final as they were knocked out in the group stages in both the 2016 and 2018 editions.

The Last time Men in Green played the final of the 2014 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka where they were defeated by five wickets at Mirpur.