Tencent Charity Foundation Donates to Pakistan Flood Relief Efforts

Tencent Charity Foundation (Tencent Foundation), working with the China Foundation for Rural Development and the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community, has donated PKR25 million worth of supplies to Pakistan’s flood-relief efforts.

Tencent Foundation, launched by the world-leading technology company, Tencent, is sending essential items, including waterproof clothing, quilts, food, and other everyday necessities to the disaster-stricken population.

Over the past month, Pakistan has faced a fragile humanitarian situation with 80 districts nationwide officially designated as ‘calamity hit.’ An estimated 33 million people have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Approximately 637,000 people are living in relief camps, with many more still displaced.

“‘Tech for Good ‘ is the mission of Tencent. User value is our guiding principle, while we strive to incorporate social responsibility into our products and services, and collaborate with the wider community for the sustainable development of the society,” said Ge Yan, Secretary-General of the Tencent Charity Foundation.

Tencent is active in Pakistan through the mobile game, PUBG MOBILE. In such a challenging period of time, Tencent is leveraging its fan base in the community and calls for unity to overcome the ongoing challenges.

“We at Tencent Games and PUBG MOBILE stand with the people of Pakistan and aim to continue directing our efforts towards a better future. With the support from the PUBG MOBILE local team in Pakistan, we will continue to be right by Pakistan’s side,” said Vincent Wang, general manager of Global Publishing and Global Esports at Tencent Games.