FIA Employees Are Unpaid Since Two Months

At least 243 employees of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing (CCW) across the country have been unpaid for two months.

These contractual employees ranging from Grade 1 to 14 have been serving at their posts in the NR3C Project Phase III for a long time, as reported by ARY News. Their contracts were extended from 1 July to 31 August last time but the authorities did not grant them another extension for September onward.

In other news, the Clerical Staff Association Pakistan Railways called for a strike to be held on Thursday in retaliation for delayed salaries while train operations were ceased for 13 days because of the floods situation across the country.

Employees of the Pakistan Railways (PR) also protested outside the Divisional Accounts Offices because of the non-payment of their dues.

The PR has reportedly incurred losses of billions of rupees in addition to infrastructural damage and suspended operations because of the floods, which is why it has not paid its employees in the Karachi division their salaries for the month of August.

The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported this week that PR has been losing around Rs. 90 million a day because of the unprecedented monsoon rains and flash floods across the country. It added that the department had also recently announced the suspension of the operations of five express major trains on the Main Line-I (ML-I) until the restoration of the railway tracks.

Sources said that it had told passengers who want their tickets refunded to contact their respective reservation offices.

The PR also reportedly said that the flood water that had inundated the railway’s infrastructure would drain away within 7 to 10 days, after which the rehabilitation and eventual resumption of operations would be initiated.