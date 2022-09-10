Jazz Announces Inflation Adjustment Payout for Frontline, Contractual Employees

Jazz has announced a one-time inflation adjustment payout for its frontline and contractual employees falling within a certain salary bracket.

The development has followed appreciation of the company’s people-centric policies by its employees on the social media.

A company spokesperson, Khayyam Siddiqi, tweeted, “While Jazz extends a helping hand to flood affectees through free calls, emergency supplies, it just also announced a one-time inflation adjustment payout for its frontline and contractual employees.”

While @jazzpk extends a helping hand to flood afectees thru free calls, emergency supplies etc, it just also announced a one-time inflation adjustment payout for its frontline and contractual employees#JazzCares

May it gets easier for everyone to pass thru such tough times Ameen — Khayyam Siddiqi (@mkhayyams) September 9, 2022

Jazz’s initiative is aimed at facilitating its workforce and taking care of them in unprecedented circumstances.

“The current economic times are tough for all of us. To support the Jazz family amid the rising cost of living, we are pleased to announce a one-time inflation adjustment payout of PKR 50,000. Jazz will also absorb the tax impact of the payout,” communicated Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim and CPO Wajida Leclerc in an internal memo.

“We hope that the initiative will help ease financial hardships of our frontline and contractual employees to some extent,” the memo read further.

While several existing and former employees termed Mobilink/Jazz as the most caring employer in their respective careers, former Mobilink CEO Zouhair Khaliq also expressed his appreciation.

“It’s good to know that people still think that. We built Mobilink as a caring company for our employees as well as our customers and our community! Glad this is still the case,” Zouhair tweeted.

It’s good to know that people still think that. We built Mobilink as a caring company for our employees as well as our customers and our community! Glad this is still the case 😊 — Zouhair A. Khaliq (@ZouhairKhaliq) September 9, 2022

Over the years, Jazz’s employee-centric inclusive policies, wellbeing initiatives, conducive work culture, greater work-life balance, and constant upskilling approach have also been recognized by various institutions.

Some of these institutions include the Pakistan Society of Human Resources Management (PSHRM), Engage Consulting, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), etc.