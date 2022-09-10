Van Driver Steals Rs. 49 Million in Broad Daylight

A driver stole a bank’s cash van loaded with money after its security guards left it unattended for some time outside a private bank in Jaranwala, located in the Faisalabad District of Punjab, on Friday.

The Saddar Police detailed that the van had left Faisalabad’s main cash house with staff to deliver money to several branches in Jaranwala.

However, after the guards left the van to deliver Rs. 2.5 million to a bank branch in the Awagat area, the van driver, Abdul Aziz, who is a Gojra resident, drove away with the rest of the money.

As quoted by Dawn, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saddar Police Station, Muzammil Abbas, stated that the van incharge, Muhammad Anwar, informed the police that the driver escaped with Rs. 49.6 million.

Subsequently, the car was located with an empty cashbox near Chak 109 RB area under the jurisdiction of Kurrianwala Police Station. Moreover, a case has also been filed against the culprit under section 408 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Furthermore, Punjab’s Central Police Office (CPO) has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaranwala to submit the incident report immediately and to set up checkpoints to track down the van driver.