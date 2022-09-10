Karachi Police to Launch Grand Operation Against Street Criminals

Karachi Police has decided to launch a grand operation against street criminals across the city as a response to the constantly rising cases of street crimes this year.

The decision was made at a recent high-level meeting of the Police’s top brass, which was headed by Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho.

Meanwhile, AIG has directed all regional Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to urgently curtail street crimes.

AIG Odho has also promised to take maximum measures for the citizens’ safety against street crimes and to ensure a rapid crackdown against the culprits. The Karachi Police will also deploy Special Vigilance Units (SVUs) at the district level to combat criminal activities.

The development comes after the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Karachi revealed that over 350 people were killed in street crimes in the metropolis during the first eight months of 2022.

In addition, 270 were injured as a result of street crimes during this period, whereas 58 were shot dead while attempting to resist muggings in several parts of Karachi.