Hyundai Nishat Witnesses a Massive Rise in Sales

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) had a successful August 2022, witnessing a massive rise in sales.

A recent report from autojournal.pk suggests that the company sold over 1,900 units last month, recording an 860% Month Over Month (MOM) increase in sales.

ALSO READ This SUV Offers Better Value Than Honda Civic At the Same Price

In July 2022, HNMPL sold only 201 cars in total, recording zero sedan sales. The company made a glorious comeback the following month, surpassing Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) which sold a hair over 1,800 units in August.

HNMPL seeks to further its success by reducing the delivery time for its cars by less than a month. The company shared this update via a social media post, which reads:

Say yes to your dream car and say no to waiting! Book your new Hyundai now and get it delivered within a month. Visit your nearest Hyundai dealership to avail this limited time offer.