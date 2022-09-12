Naseem Shah’s Father Admits He Used to Beat Him for Playing Cricket

Pakistan’s young pacer, Naseem Shah, made his T20I debut against India in the Asia Cup 2022 and remained in the spotlight for his outstanding performance at such a young age.

However, he became the talk of the town when he smashed two sixes in the final over against Afghanistan, leading the Men in Green to the final, ending India and Afghanistan’s chances to make it to the final.

In a recent interview, his father stated that he did not support Naseem’s dream to play cricket and that he had often beaten the young bowler to get him to concentrate on his studies.

In response to a question about Naseem’s early struggles, his father stated that he was a very talented boy, but no one was willing to support him other than his brother, but when he wore the green shirt, everyone was proud of him.

Talking about Naseem’s childhood when his mother was alive, his father said that everyone made fun of him when he used to say that one day he would represent Pakistan as it was tough for a boy from a backward region like Dir.

When the pacer’s father was asked about Naseem’s heroic sixes against Afghanistan, he responded “I prayed a lot for him in the match against Afghanistan. I felt like I was dreaming [when we won].”