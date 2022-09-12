RDA Speeds Up Action Against Illegal Housing Societies

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has expedited its operation against illegal housing societies on the orders of its Chairman, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, and Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

The spokesperson for the RDA revealed that it has demolished 22 under-construction residential building structures, four site offices, and nine billboards of four illegal housing schemes on Chak Beli Road under the law.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA acted against Ample Living, the Turkish Smart City, Nishan-e-Mustufa, and the Countryside Farms on Chak Beli Road, Rawalpindi as a part of the operation against illegal housing societies that are in violation of the rules and the approved layout plans.

The MP&TE RDA Director explained that the owners of these housing societies had been constructing buildings against the RDA’s directives and without the approval of maps or No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976, and the Punjab Private Housing Schemes and the Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

He added the authorities had already issued notices to the housing societies to notify them to halt their illegal construction and advertising.

The RDA has been taking action against various other housing societies as well. It registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against seven illegal housing authorities last month for illegal advertisements without NOCs.

The RDA had also advised citizens against investing in housing schemes that it has not approved.