ekaterra to Donate 100 Tons of Tea to Pakistan’s Flood Affectees

Netherlands-based tea company Ekaterra has pledged to donate 100 tons of tea to the 1 million families displaced by devastating floods through its NGO partners Indus Hospital, The Citizens Foundation, Al-Khidmat Foundation, and Roshan Academy.

Tea is not only a part of the staple diet in Pakistan but it’s an essential item that helps people get a sense of community; it is a ritual to have tea and sit together in open spaces, reminiscing the good times. Through the donation, Ekaterra hopes to give Pakistanis a feeling that ‘everyone is in this together’.

“The flood devastation in Pakistan is of an unimaginable magnitude: almost 20% of the world’s 5th most populous country is submerged under water,” said Farheen Salman Amir, President BSPAN & GM Pakistan, Ekaterra.

“Ekaterra believes in giving back more than it takes from nature. We’re announcing our commitment to the flood affected by donating 100 tons of tea to 1 million displaced families, that’s 100% of the displaced families as per the latest UNHCR data,” she added.