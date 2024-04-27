Sindh Announces Public Holiday on May 1

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on May 1st (Wednesday) to observe Labor Day.
The holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative purview of the Sindh government, excluding essential services.
The federal and provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also expected to announce a public holiday on May 1, 2024.
It is pertinent to mention that Labour Day, also known as May Day, was designated a national holiday in Pakistan in 1972. Since its independence in 1947, Pakistan has been a member of the International Labour Organization (ILO).