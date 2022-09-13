MAP Elects Muhammad Azfar Ahsan as its President 

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO of Nutshell Group, has been elected as the President of the Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP), the apex body of marketing in the country.

He previously served MAP in various capacities, including his recent role as the Vice President of MAP. Azfar has served as Minister of State & Chairman, Board of Investment, and Government of Pakistan.

He is also the founder of the Corporate Pakistan Group which represents the ‘elite’ of Pakistan’s national intelligentsia, including corporate and government leaders, policymakers, academicians, defence personnel, media practitioners, and movers and shakers of civil society.

Other office bearers elected to MAP this year include Saqib Saleem from Arif Habib Investments as Vice President MAP; Jahangir Rasheed from Dalda Foods as Honorary Secretary; and Asim Shafiq from Abbott Laboratories as Honorary Treasurer.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the marketing fraternity for reposing trust in his leadership and allowing him to serve the industry and Pakistan at large.

“My priority is to strengthen and expand the platform of the Association across the country, with the induction of new members and new chapters from the genres of traditional marketing and emerging digital space alike. Being an advocate of diversity, I look forward to more female leadership defining new contours of Marketing,” he said.

The former Presidents of MAP, S. Masood Hashmi, Talib S. Kamran, Syed Imran Ahmed, Sarmad Ali, and many senior members, shared their felicitations for Azfar on assuming this important role.