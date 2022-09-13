Pakistan Qualifies for Over-60s World Cup Final in Australia

Pakistan team has successfully qualified for the final of the ongoing Over-60s World Cup after defeating Australia in a thrilling finish on Monday in Brisbane and will face New Zealand in the final on September 14.

After winning the toss, Pakistan chose to bowl first against the hot favorites, limiting them to 216-6 after Peter Jensen and Eric Higgins put on a mammoth 134-run second-wicket stand.

Jensen contributed 91 runs and Eric Higgins scored 71 runs after they lost the first wicket on 30 runs while Pakistan’s Muhammad Ashraf Pakhali was the standout bowler for his team, taking three wickets.

In response, the Men in Green appeared to be in a good position at first, as opening batter Muhammad Aslam, who was also named player of the match, played a special knock of 63 runs off only 68 balls, leading Pakistan to 89/1 in the 18th over.

Pakistan was doing well on 161-3 in the 33rd over after Muhammad Ashraf and Syed Ghaffar scored 28 and 30 runs, respectively, but wickets fell quickly and Pakistan was reeling at 198-9 with 18 runs still needed in less than 5 overs left.

Tahir Rashid, the wicketkeeper-batter, who scored an unbeaten 41 off 62 balls, fought back at the end with Muhammad Yaqoob, who hit a decisive four when Pakistan needed four runs off the last three balls.

Mark Trafford-Walker and Peter Judd remained the most successful bowlers in the semi-final with two wickets each.