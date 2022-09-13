PBC and UNICEF Sign Agreement to Promote Workplace Gender Equality

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote gender equality and family-friendly policies in the workplace amongst 94 corporate members and 150 affiliate organizations of PBC.

The objective of this two-year partnership is to raise awareness about family-friendly policies in the workplace and provide guidance and technical support to private sector companies in this regard.

ALSO READ First British-Pakistani Woman Elected as Councillor in UK

Additionally, this partnership would help support the development of gender-conducive and family-friendly workplaces and increase awareness about child rights and responsible business practices through events and public advocacy.

Emphasizing the need for businesses to acknowledge and incorporate family-friendly policies, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ehsan Malik said, “Businesses are likely to attract and retain more female employees if they have a comprehensive maternity and childcare policy. PBC looks forward to partnering with UNICEF, to use their knowledge and expertise to advocate for better family-friendly policies in the private sector.”

Placing women and children at the heart of business practices is in sync with international principles on responsible business. PBC and UNICEF are collaborating to bring Pakistan in line and at par with global trends, norms, and best practices.

UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah A. Fadil said, “As the leading advocate for child rights in the world, UNICEF is committed and endeavors to protect families so their children could grow and develop to their full potential in a conducive environment. By enhancing family well-being through workplace policies, UNICEF and PBC will work together to secure more positive outcomes for children.”

ALSO READ CIRCLE and L’Oréal Fund for Women Celebrate the Digital Literacy Program Graduates in Karachi

UNICEF works with the government of Pakistan, civil society organizations, and other partners in the country to advance children’s rights for their survival, protection, development, and participation, which are guided by the ‘Convention on the Rights of the Child’ to which Pakistan is a signatory.