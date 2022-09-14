Babar Azam Slips Down Further in ICC T20I Rankings

By Saad Nasir | Published Sep 14, 2022 | 1:32 pm

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has slipped down further in the latest ICC T20I batter rankings after a dismal display in the recently concluded 2022 Asia Cup.

Babar has moved down to the third spot as South Africa’s Aiden Markram moves ahead of him in the latest rankings. Babar has lost 23 points after his failures throughout the Asia Cup. Babar only scored 68 runs at an average of 11.33 in 6 innings he played in the competition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ace wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan has maintained his top spot losing five rating points in the latest rankings. Rizwan finished as the leading run-scorer in the competition with 281 runs at an average of 56.20 and a strike rate of 117.57.

Here are the latest rankings:

Rank Player Team Rating Points
1 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 810
2 Aiden Markram South Africa 792
3 Babar Azam Pakistan 771
4 Suryakumar Yadav India 755
5 Dawid Malan England 731
6 Aaron Finch Australia 716
7 Devon Conway New Zealand 683
8 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 677
9 Muhammad Waseem UAE 671
10 Reeza Hendricks South Africa 628

