KP Assembly Declared Pakistan’s Best Performing Provincial Assembly

The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) conducted a comparative assessment of all the four provincial assemblies, which found that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has performed the best among them in terms of the number of sessions, working hours, and the number of laws passed.

The KP Assembly has worked for more days than any other provincial assembly in the fourth parliamentary year despite being convened for only 60 days, as the Balochistan Assembly met for 53 days this year, while Punjab and Sindh’s provincial assemblies had only 42 and 41 sittings, respectively.

Similarly, even though the overall working hours of the provincial assemblies were very low this year, the KP Assembly worked the most number of hours comparatively, that is, 126.05 hours. Similarly, the Sindh Assembly worked for 111.51 hours, the Balochistan Assembly 91.10 hours, and the Punjab Assembly 76.31 hours.

In terms of the number of laws passed, the KP Assembly topped the charts with 60 laws passed during the 4th parliamentary year. The Punjab Assembly passed 35 laws this year, while Sindh and Balochistan passed 28 and 27 bills, respectively.

The KP Assembly has shown improved legislative activity by passing 45 percent more laws as compared to the 33 bills passed last year.