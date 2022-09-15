These TV Channels and Apps Will Broadcast Pakistan Vs. England T20I Series

England’s historic tour of Pakistan is just a few days away and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the list of broadcasters that will cover the event.

The series marks the return of the England men’s side to Pakistan after a gap of 17 years and the broadcast of this much-anticipated series will be available through PTV Sports on television and ARY Zap on live streaming within Pakistan.

As the board continues its efforts to enhance the TV viewership experience for Pakistan Cricket fans across the world, Spidercam will be used to bring fascinating and captivating images for the first time in an international series in Pakistan from the seven T20Is.

The production will be done through 28 full High-Definition cameras – including Buggy and Drone cameras. The production will also include a comprehensive Hawkeye set-up – UltraMotion ball-tracking and UltraEdge to further enhance and aid Decision Review System.

Etisalat (Middle-East and North Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Fox Sports (Australia), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan), Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa), and Willow TV (North America). BBC Sport (United Kingdom) and FM 106.2 (Pakistan) will be radio partners for the series.

Here is the list of the broadcasters: