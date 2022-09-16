PCB Responds to Shahid Afridi’s Claims of Shaheen’s Treatment in UK

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has responded to Shahid Afridi’s statement regarding Shaheen Afridi’s medical and rehabilitation arrangements in London, England.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the cricket board has clarified that they make all the arrangements for the players as it is the board’s responsibility to look after them.

The former captain revealed yesterday that the cricket board did not support Shaheen Shah Afridi’s rehabilitation in London and that the 21-year-old has made most of the arrangements on his own.

It is worth noting that Shaheen sustained an injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, forcing him to miss the recently concluded Asia Cup and the upcoming T20I series against England.

Despite not being a member of the squad, Shaheen remained with the team in Dubai during the Asia Cup to assist him under the supervision of medical personnel. He was later sent to England for further treatment.

However, the pacer was added to the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 and will join the national team there.

Meanwhile, the cricket board announced that left-handed opener, Fakhar Zaman, will fly to England on Friday for medical treatment after suffering a knee injury in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.