Bear Cub Saved From Cruel Life of Dancing in Rawalpindi [Images]

The Rawalpindi Wildlife Department rescued a dancing black bear from tehsil Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi, on Thursday.

Assistant Director Wildlife Rawalpindi, Rizwana Aziz, told ProPakistani that she was informed by a local named Abdul Rafay about a man roaming in the streets of Gujar Khan with a bear cub that had ropes in its nose and neck, and appeared to be in a ‘very bad condition.’

The Gujar Khan wildlife staff immediately reached the locality and traced the whereabouts of the owner and apprehended him. The young bear was also confiscated and taken to safety.

The Rawalpindi Wildlife authorities presented the owner of the bear in court on Friday morning and he was fined Rs. 10,000 (a copy of the receipt is available with ProPakistani). The court also ordered for the black bear to be confiscated and sent to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

Last July, the IWMB had taken in a black bear cub called ‘Baloo’ after it was rescued by the Punjab Wildlife Department (PWD) from poachers who had abused it for ‘bear dancing’ in Gujranwala. Similarly, it had taken in an orphaned baby black bear, Dabboo, in June 2021 after it was rescued from illegal wildlife traders in Neelum Valley, Kashmir.

Bear dancing is a cruel spectacle in Asia, which involves gypsies stealing wild bear cubs and torture-training them to ‘dance’ on the streets as a form of begging.

The act is now a criminal offense in Rawalpindi.