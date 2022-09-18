Taliban Earn Rs. 47 Billion Annually Through Criminal Activities in Pakistan

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar has claimed that the Afghan Taliban are earning close to $200 million (over Rs. 47 billion at the current exchange rate) every year through various means in Pakistan, including extortion.

In a tweet, the senator said that the information was shared by a high-ranking official in the National Security Committee (NSC) of the National Assembly.

In Parliament’s NSC meeting a high ranking official speculated that Afghan Taliban earn around $200 mill a year through various means in Pak, including extortion. Aren’t they hand in glove with the TTP? Why ignore their collusion in the killing of our soldiers & citizens? — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) September 16, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the issue of extortion calls was recently discussed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. During a debate in the assembly, Awami National Party parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak claimed that every member of the house has received calls to pay extortion.

Babak further claimed that a native of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s hometown was recently threatened to pay Rs. 50 million extortion.

Other members of the house were also vocal about the issue. Pakistan Peoples Party member Bacha Salih said he had received 25 calls demanding extortion.