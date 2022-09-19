Anwar Ali Mirrors Heroics Against Sri Lanka to Take Sindh into the Final [Video]

The National T20 Cup will conclude today at Multan Cricket Stadium, when the defending champions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh will square off in the final of the tournament.

The event saw outstanding performances from the players in the Rawalpindi and Multan legs, with many thrilling finishes. The second semi-final between Sindh and Central Punjab was the icing on the cake.

Anwar Ali has not played international cricket for several years, but he reminded cricket fans of his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in 2015. Playing for Sindh, Anwar Ali mimicked his heroics against Sri Lanka.

The all-rounder scored a fiery 32 off 13 balls, including three boundaries and two maximums, to lead Sindh to the National T20 Cup’s final when most of Sindh fans had lost hope.

While chasing a target of 180, Sindh lost the wicket of in-form Sharjeel Khan with only 11 runs on the board, but Saim Ayub’s 46 and Omair Yousuf’s 51 kept them in the hunt, which was then chased with four balls to spare.

Anwar Ali scored 24 runs, including three sixes and one four, in the 19th over of Ahmed Daniyal, to equal Central Punjab’s total, and Omair Yousuf then hit the six in the final over to seal the deal for his team.

In the second T20I in Colombo in 2015, Anwar Ali played a spectacular knock against Sri Lanka, scoring a thunderous 46 off 17 balls, including three boundaries and four sixes, to clinch a famous win for Pakistan.