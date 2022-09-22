How to Live Stream Pakistan Vs. England 2nd T20I

Pakistan will face England in the second of seven-match T20I series today at the National Stadium Karachi. England has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series following a convincing victory in the first match.

The Babar Azam-led side will be keen to bounce back after a four-wicket defeat in the series opener on Tuesday. The Men in Green suffered their third consecutive defeat, having previously lost two matches in the Asia Cup.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be eager to maintain their winning streak and further solidify their lead in the series after losing three T20I series, two at home and one in the West Indies.

The historic series between the two cricket nations will serve as a preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which will begin on October 16 in Australia.

The highly anticipated match between the two teams is scheduled for 7:30 PM, Pakistan Standard Time, at the National Stadium Karachi, with a packed house expected.

Pakistan vs. England match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and Ten Sports on television as well as their live streaming platforms. Pakistan vs. England live streaming will also be available on ARY Zap mobile app.

Here are the links for live streaming: