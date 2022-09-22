Saim Ayub Breakout Star: All National T20 Cup 2022 Stats

The recent edition of the National T20 Cup came to an end with Sindh bagging their first-ever title as they defeated the reigning champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final at Multan Stadium. While there were several noteworthy performances with many young stars stealing the spotlight, here’s a quick look at where stats stand:

While the experienced batter, Sahibzada Farhan, showed his class for KP, it was the young Saim Ayub who came up as a sensational talent this season. Sahibzada Farhan scored 429 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 132.41 closely followed by Saim Ayub’s 416 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 155.22.

Here are the top scorers of the tournament:

Player Team Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Sahibzada Farhan KP 12 429 35.75 132.41 Saim Ayyub Sindh 12 416 34.67 155.22 Tayyab Tahir Central Punjab 11 413 41.30 138.59 Sharjeel Khan Sindh 12 328 29.82 138.40 Zain Abbas Southern Punjab 10 309 34.33 141.10

Here are the top wicket takers of the tournament:

Player Team Matches Wickets Average Economy Rate Sohail Khan Sindh 10 21 14.48 7.90 Imran Khan Jnr KP 10 16 17.63 9.30 Mohammad Ilyas Southern Punjab 10 15 18.00 9.05 Zahid Mehmood Sindh 1o 15 18.67 7.00 Aamir Yamin Central Punjab 8 14 17.00 7.93

Hitting sixes and hitting even more sixes is what the short format of the game is all about. The National T20 Cup saw Saim Ayub smash 19 sixes. Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammd Faizan hit 16 sixes each.

Here is the list of players hitting the most sixes in the tournament:

Player Team Matches Balls Faced Sixes Saim Ayub Sindh 12 268 19 Sahibzada Farhan KP 12 324 16 Mohammad Faizan Central Punjab 8 131 16 Sharjeel Khan Sindh 12 237 15 Tayyab Tahir Central Punjab 11 298 14

The tournament featured two centuries this year. Sharjeel Khan smashed an unbeaten 107 against Balochistan off only 62 balls. KP’s Sahibzada Farhan also hit a hundred from 102 balls, that too against Balochistan.

Here are the highest individual scores of the tournament:

Player Team Runs Balls Strike Rate Sixes Sharjeel Khan Sindh 107* 62 172.58 4 Sahibzada Farhan KP 102 64 159.38 6 Saim Ayub Sindh 92 52 176.92 7 Mohammad Huraira Northern 86 52 165.38 1 Nasir Nawaz Northern 82 57 143.86 4

While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not get over the line in the final, they displayed terrific performances throughout the tournament. They also posted the highest total of the tournament, scoring 201 for 5 against Balochistan. It was the only 200-plus score of the National T20 Cup 2022. Central Punjab, Sindh, and Northern, however, did manage to enter the 190s.

Here are the highest team scores of the tournament: