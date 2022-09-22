Saim Ayub Breakout Star: All National T20 Cup 2022 Stats

The recent edition of the National T20 Cup came to an end with Sindh bagging their first-ever title as they defeated the reigning champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final at Multan Stadium. While there were several noteworthy performances with many young stars stealing the spotlight, here’s a quick look at where stats stand:
While the experienced batter, Sahibzada Farhan, showed his class for KP, it was the young Saim Ayub who came up as a sensational talent this season. Sahibzada Farhan scored 429 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 132.41 closely followed by Saim Ayub’s 416 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 155.22.
Here are the top scorers of the tournament:
|Player
|Team
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Sahibzada Farhan
|KP
|12
|429
|35.75
|132.41
|Saim Ayyub
|Sindh
|12
|416
|34.67
|155.22
|Tayyab Tahir
|Central Punjab
|11
|413
|41.30
|138.59
|Sharjeel Khan
|Sindh
|12
|328
|29.82
|138.40
|Zain Abbas
|Southern Punjab
|10
|309
|34.33
|141.10
Here are the top wicket takers of the tournament:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy Rate
|Sohail Khan
|Sindh
|10
|21
|14.48
|7.90
|Imran Khan Jnr
|KP
|10
|16
|17.63
|9.30
|Mohammad Ilyas
|Southern Punjab
|10
|15
|18.00
|9.05
|Zahid Mehmood
|Sindh
|1o
|15
|18.67
|7.00
|Aamir Yamin
|Central Punjab
|8
|14
|17.00
|7.93
Hitting sixes and hitting even more sixes is what the short format of the game is all about. The National T20 Cup saw Saim Ayub smash 19 sixes. Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammd Faizan hit 16 sixes each.
Here is the list of players hitting the most sixes in the tournament:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Balls Faced
|Sixes
|Saim Ayub
|Sindh
|12
|268
|19
|Sahibzada Farhan
|KP
|12
|324
|16
|Mohammad Faizan
|Central Punjab
|8
|131
|16
|Sharjeel Khan
|Sindh
|12
|237
|15
|Tayyab Tahir
|Central Punjab
|11
|298
|14
The tournament featured two centuries this year. Sharjeel Khan smashed an unbeaten 107 against Balochistan off only 62 balls. KP’s Sahibzada Farhan also hit a hundred from 102 balls, that too against Balochistan.
Here are the highest individual scores of the tournament:
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Balls
|Strike Rate
|Sixes
|Sharjeel Khan
|Sindh
|107*
|62
|172.58
|4
|Sahibzada Farhan
|KP
|102
|64
|159.38
|6
|Saim Ayub
|Sindh
|92
|52
|176.92
|7
|Mohammad Huraira
|Northern
|86
|52
|165.38
|1
|Nasir Nawaz
|Northern
|82
|57
|143.86
|4
While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not get over the line in the final, they displayed terrific performances throughout the tournament. They also posted the highest total of the tournament, scoring 201 for 5 against Balochistan. It was the only 200-plus score of the National T20 Cup 2022. Central Punjab, Sindh, and Northern, however, did manage to enter the 190s.
Here are the highest team scores of the tournament:
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Innings
|Match Date
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|201/5
|Balochistan
|1
|7 September 2022
|Central Punjab
|193
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|1
|11 September 2022
|Sindh
|190/7
|Northern
|1
|31 August 2022
|Northern
|190/4
|Sindh
|1
|10 September 2022
|Sindh
|189/7
|Northern
|2
|10 September 2022